Ambulance crew robbed at gunpoint in Pretoria while assisting patient

The Gauteng department of health has condemned an attack on Emergency Medical Services (EMS) workers on Sunday night in Winterveld, Pretoria North.

The department said the crew were attacked by two gunmen while attending to a patient.

“Two males approached the open ambulance door whilst the crew was busy sighting an IV line for the patient, and produced a gun.

“The perpetrators fled with the belongings of the crew. Fortunately, no one was harmed,” the department said.

It added such attacks were unacceptable, as it not only put EMS workers lives at risk, but also those in need of medical attention.

“Our healthcare resources are stretched to the limit as we work around the clock to curb the spread of Covid-19. The last thing we want is for healthcare workers to start fearing for their lives, instead of being concerned about saving as many lives as possible.”

The department added that the safety of its staff members was a top priority.

“We are pleading with members of the community who might have any information relating to the incident to come forward and assist the police in their investigation by calling the following emergency numbers 112 or 10177 and SAPS on 10111,” the department said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.