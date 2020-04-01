Covid-19 1.4.2020 11:30 am

Pet food store says woman came to them for her ‘babies’ after testing Covid-19 positive

Citizen reporter
Cat Box Pet Hyper: Randburg. Image: Website / http://pethypers.co.za/randburg/

In an email, a woman admits she went to the store after testing positive for the virus, because she wanted to get food for her ‘babies’ before going into self-isolation.

Cat Box Pet Hyper has confirmed that a woman allegedly visited their store in Randburg after testing positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19) on Thursday.

This comes after a screenshot of an email was circulating on social media this week where the woman said she went to the store to buy food for her pets while she knew that she had tested positive for the virus.

“Cat Box Pet Hyper Management would like to inform you that the Randburg store received an email from someone that states they tested positive for Covid-19 and that they knowingly came into contact with one of our staff members at the Randburg store on the 26th of March,” the pet store said in a Facebook post on Monday.

The management said the matter was a serious offence and they were taking steps to track down the person who sent the email, and reported this to the police.

“Good day, the South African Police Services (SAPS) is busy with an investigation to find the person that sent the email. Whoever created the email address now deleted the account and we have reason to believe that the email is fake,” they said.

The management said that as a precautionary measure both Randburg and Linden staff members were in self-quarantine as one of the staff from Linden store might have come into contact with the staff members at the Randburg store.

“Our Randburg and Linden stores will be closed until further notice to take necessary steps, caution and measures as per government instructions. We will also be sanitising the store as per official regulations.

“Note that all other Cat Box Pet Hyper and Cat Box Express stores are open and trading as per the Covid-19 lockdown trading hours,” they concluded.

(Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa)

