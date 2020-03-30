 
 
Covid-19 30.3.2020

Woman in hot water for false Covid-19 voice message

Sipho Mabena
Image: iStock

Police are investigating a case of spreading fake information after a woman sent a voice note alleging that a relative had tested positive for the virus.

Mpumalanga police are investigating a case of spreading deceiving information about Covid-19 in terms of the Disaster Management Act after a woman alleged that a relative had the disease. The small village of Matjhirini in Mpumalanga was gripped by Covid-19 panic last week when a woman became ill and hospitalised a few days after returning from Johannesburg where she works in a hotel. Rumours that the woman was infected with Covid-19 and that she had been quarantined in the local hospital started spreading after a relative allegedly sent out voice notes warning those that came into close contact with the...
