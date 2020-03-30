Con artist targeting pensioners at malls in Durban north, warns resident

A La Lucia resident has urged pensioners visiting various malls across the Durban north area to be on the lookout for a scam artist masquerading as a Good Samaritan.

Katina Sideris said her mother was one of the con woman’s victims, and had R40,000 stolen from her bank account, allegedly by the same woman who befriended pensioners in order to gain their trust, she told Northglen News.

“My 86-year-old mother was a victim of this scam in September last year in La Lucia. Through my own investigations, I’ve discovered a number of elderly residents have also been targeted by her.

“Her modus operandi is befriending pensioners and asking if she can help them carry their bags of shopping. That’s how it started with my mom, who is well known in the area.

“Through this process of regularly showing up, she familiarises herself with her victims and gains their trust. We suspect she was able to copy my mother’s bank card and had withdrawn R40,000 within a three day period. My mother only discovered that she only had R76 left in her account when she went shopping days later.

“When we looked at the transactions large amounts of money were withdrawn at various shops. My mom also told me the same lady had actually followed her into our house and tried to offer her cakes to eat,” Sideris said.

Sideris then opened a case of fraud at the Durban North police station.

“I must admit I’m a little disappointed by the police because I feel this case should be given a higher priority. I have done my own investigations and viewed CCTV footage of the suspect talking with my mother at the mall and I have discovered more than six other cases all involving the same woman.

“My concern was always that will something only be done if an elderly person is attacked by the woman. I am very worried,” she said.

Durban North SAPS spokesperson Capt Raymond Deokaran confirmed a case had been opened, and that the case was still being investigated by the detective assigned to the matter.

He also warned pensioners, saying the alleged con artist had targeted various shopping centres in their policing precinct.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.