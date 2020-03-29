Female taxi driver fighting for her life in ICU after taxi owner killed

It is understood the victim was sleeping in her Senwakwe village house near Mokwakwaila in the Greater Tzaneen local municipality when the incident occurred.

Police in Limpopo said the woman was sleeping with her 23-year-old niece when the duo were attacked. They said the woman, whose name could not be disclosed for security reasons, was identified as a taxi owner operating in the area.

“Our preliminary investigations have revealed that a group of armed suspects, among them a well-known former member of a taxi association, broke into the house at about 2am and opened fire on the woman.

“During this incident, the suspects robbed the victim, 53, of a cash amount, shot her with a firearm several times throughout her body before they fled the scene. The victim’s niece who was sleeping with her escaped the scene unharmed,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

Ngoepe said police were later notified about the gruesome incident and responded accordingly. He said the SAPS Tzaneen Cluster Task Team took over the matter and the initial investigations and manhunt ensued. He said a 48-year-old suspect male was arrested.

Ngoepe said the suspect was still being profiled and he may be linked to similar incidents in the area. He said the suspect would be charged with an attempted murder when he appeared before the Bolobedu Magistrates Court on Monday.

Meanwhile, the police in Bolobedu outside Tzaneen have launched a massive manhunt for the suspects involved in another taxi-related killing. The incident, which sent shockwaves throughout the province, occurred on Saturday at about 6.30pm, along the gravel road between Bochabelo and ga-Nakampe villages near Giyani.

During this incident, it is alleged a 55-year-old Judas Moremi, a taxi owner from ga-Boqa village in the Bolobedu area was found dead in his car with multiple gunshot wounds. The body was recovered in a pool of blood in the driver’s seat. Police said the motive behind the incident was not clear at this stage, but said at this stage taxi-related violence may not be ruled out.

“The suspects involved in this matter are still unknown and no arrest has been effected as yet. Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects involved in the matter may contact Colonel Cecil Machimane at 082 451 7181 or the crime stop number 0860010111 or the nearest Police Station,” pleaded Ngoepe.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.