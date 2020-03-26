Avocado vendor stabbed for R42

An avocado vendor who had just sold eight pears was stabbed and robbed in Verulam on Thursday morning.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), who were called out to the scene, the 32-year-old victim was stabbed multiple times and was found bleeding in the street.

The victim told Rusa that a man approached him after seeing that he had just made a sale and was handed cash.

The suspect then brandished a large knife and stabbed the vendor to steal his money.

Rusa said a search for the suspect is currently underway.

