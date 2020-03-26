‘Shootout’ at Giyani mine leaves three dead

Police in Giyani have launched a manhunt for suspects who killed three men during an “apparent shootout” at a mine in Hlaneki village, outside Giyani, Limpopo, during the course of Tuesday night.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said: “The preliminary police investigations revealed that a group of illegal miners went on a rampage and a shootout between them ensued where others were shot and killed.”

The three men were certified dead at the scene. Ngoepe said police and emergency services personnel found them at different times and in different spots.

The motive for the shootings is not clear.

Police investigations are under way.

The victims have not yet been identified.

“The suspects are still unknown and there [have been] no arrests,” Ngoepe said.

Anyone who has information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects, can contact Colonel Chris Mabasa on 082 469 0739, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or the nearest police station.

