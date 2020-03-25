Suspect arrested for fraud charged after allegedly bribing police with R2K

A suspect who was initially arrested for alleged fraud was later charged with bribery after he allegedly paid police officials R2,000.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Western Cape police spokesperson, Captain FC Van Wyk said: “On Monday, 23 March 2020 at about 1pm, Lingelethu-West SAPS Detective Branch was requested to assist Amazimtoti CID to trace a suspect in Ilitha Park on a charge of fraud. Upon arrival at the premises, the members noticed numerous Capitec Bank cards on the table and inquired about it. The suspect could not provide a reasonable answer and was arrested by Amanzimtoti SAPS on a charge of fraud and alleged stolen or forged bank cards.

“While en route to the police station, the suspect offered to give the police officials of Lingelethu-West SAPS R500 cash he had on him and also offered to make contact with a friend to bring an extra R1,500. The suspect ended up paying R2000 to the police officials, who added a charge of bribery.”

Van Wyk said further investigations by the police revealed that the 35-year-old suspect had a number of fraud-related cases opened against him.

In an unrelated matter, on Tuesday at 8.45am, members of Worcester SAPS Crime Prevention Unit received information of a person allegedly in possession of a firearm at Flat N, Riverview.

“Upon arrival at the premises, they identified the suspect, searched this person and found him to be illegally in possession of a Finot Inox 6.35mm pistol and five 6.35mm rounds of ammunition.

“The 49-year-old man was arrested [and] exhibits were handed in. The suspect is due to appear in the Worcester Magistrate’s Court today, 25 March 2020, on a charge of possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

