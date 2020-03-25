Man who allegedly murdered and butchered 11-year-old girl appears in court

Moses Makwakwa, 50, made a court appearance at the Giyani Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 23 March following the murder of an 11-year-old girl in Limpopo last week, TimesLive reported.

The 50-year-old from Ndengeza village was arrested on Thursday, 19 March.

Limpopo’s South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the deceased body was allegedly found with her limbs having had been cut off.

“Last week Thursday, Makwakwa was arrested in connection with the 11-year-old girl’s murder, which was found with her limbs cut off.

“Her body was found at the Letaba River outside Giyani on Tuesday after being dumped there,” said Ngoepe.

Ngoepe said the 11-year-old was from a village outside Giyani and she was reported missing to the police on Monday, 16 March.

“After people from her community members noticed she was missing, they alerted the police. The police arrived at the scene to find her missing some of her body parts,” Ngoepe said.

Provincial commissioner lieutenant-general Nneke Ledwaba urged the village’s community members to remain calm while the police investigate the case.

Ngoepe said the provincial commissioner called for calm after the suspect’s house was set on fire soon following his arrest.

Ledwaba said the police had warned people in the community not to take the law into their own hands.

“Community members who are still continuing to engage themselves in violent acts including taking the law into their own hands, will also face the consequences of their actions,” warned Ledwaba.

The suspect was charged with murder while he was remanded in custody.

His case postponed for a bail application on Monday, 30 March.

