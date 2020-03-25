Crime 25.3.2020 01:23 pm

Man who allegedly murdered and butchered 11-year-old girl appears in court

Citizen reporter
Man who allegedly murdered and butchered 11-year-old girl appears in court

File Image.

The police said the young girl was reported missing on Monday, 16 March.

Moses Makwakwa, 50, made a court appearance at the Giyani Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 23 March following the murder of an 11-year-old girl in Limpopo last week, TimesLive reported.

The 50-year-old from Ndengeza village was arrested on Thursday, 19 March.

Limpopo’s South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the deceased body was allegedly found with her limbs having had been cut off.

“Last week Thursday, Makwakwa was arrested in connection with the 11-year-old girl’s murder, which was found with her limbs cut off.

“Her body was found at the Letaba River outside Giyani on Tuesday after being dumped there,” said Ngoepe.

Ngoepe said the 11-year-old was from a village outside Giyani and she was reported missing to the police on Monday, 16 March.

“After people from her community members noticed she was missing, they alerted the police. The police arrived at the scene to find her missing some of her body parts,” Ngoepe said.

Provincial commissioner lieutenant-general Nneke Ledwaba urged the village’s community members to remain calm while the police investigate the case.

Ngoepe said the provincial commissioner called for calm after the suspect’s house was set on fire soon following his arrest.

Ledwaba said the police had warned people in the community not to take the law into their own hands.

“Community members who are still continuing to engage themselves in violent acts including taking the law into their own hands, will also face the consequences of their actions,” warned Ledwaba.

The suspect was charged with murder while he was remanded in custody.

His case postponed for a bail application on Monday, 30 March.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Newly elected Brakpan taxi association secretary shot dead 25.3.2020
WATCH: KZN high-speed car chase and shootout between officers and Golf 6 25.3.2020
Popcru urges communities to cooperate during lockdown 25.3.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Insight SA economy could crater up to 10% this year

Covid-19 No, you don’t have to wear a mask when driving

Columns How exactly will we lock down a township, and other questions about our legacy

Covid-19 Everything you need to know about the coronavirus lockdown

Covid-19 China’s leader says Wuhan has ‘turned the tide’ againt virus epidemic


today in print

Read Today's edition