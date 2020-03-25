Newly elected Brakpan taxi association secretary shot dead

On Tuesday afternoon, police were dispatched by radio control to a shooting incident at the Engen Garage in Extension 11, Tsakane, and members of the Germiston Flying Squad responded.

Sgt Lerato Mngomezulu, Tsakane SAPS corporate communications officer, said that on arrival, police found a man inside his car with bullet wounds, reports African Reporter.

He was declared dead by the paramedics on the scene.

The deceased was identified by his family as 69-year-old Dan Citha Masango, the newly elected secretary of the Greater Brakpan Taxi Association (GBTA).

It is alleged the deceased was at the garage when two males got out of a silver car, outside the garage, and walked to his car and started shooting at the victim and his wife, who was a passenger in their vehicle.

His wife sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

The motive of the killing is unknown at the moment and no one has been arrested. Investigations are underway.

Tsakane police are calling upon any community member who might have seen what transpired and have descriptions of the suspects.

Contact Tsakane SAPS on 011 363 5300 or Crime Stop on 0800 10111 with any information that could assist with the investigation.

