Cops find seven AK-47s, other guns as they foil robbery

Acting Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Major General Andrè Wiese, has in a statement commended the collaboration between members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department for foiling a potentially violent robbery, arresting six suspects and recovering nine firearms with ammunition, as well as three vehicles that are suspected to be stolen.

“In an intelligence-driven operation, the members operationalised information of a stolen vehicle and pounced on a house in Kwa-Thema on Monday, 23 March 2020, where three vehicles, two white Mercedes Benz and a Ford Kuga were found inside the yard. Upon searching the vehicles and premises, police recovered seven AK47 rifles, two other high calibre rifles, explosives and ammunition of different firearms,” the statement read.

Soon after this recovery, police went on a manhunt for the suspects, police said. The search paid off when six suspects were arrested within the vicinity after they were found with two more pistols and a VW Polo.

“Preliminary investigations have already indicated possible linkage of the suspects and their vehicles to robbery cases. It was also discovered that the two Mercedes Benz were reported stolen in Jeppestown and Sunnyside, recently.

“Further investigations will be conducted to establish other linkages of the suspects, the vehicles as well as the firearms to previous violent crimes.

“Thank you to all the members who were involved in this successful operation and I believe these arrests will help us solve lots of robbery cases where these suspects might be linked,” Wiese said.

(Compiled by Carina Koen.)

