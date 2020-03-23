Off-duty police officer arrests four armed burglary suspects

An off-duty police officer in KwaZulu-Natal arrested four armed burglary suspects on Monday morning at around 1.20am.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said: “On 22 March 2020 at 1.20pm, an off-duty police official stationed at Ekuvukeni SAPS was asleep at his home when he heard a noise emanating from his neighbours.

“He went out to investigate and he noticed four males busy stealing groceries from the local shop which is few metres away from his home. He then placed himself on duty and asked his brother to accompany him. They went to the business premises and apprehended all the four suspects. An unlicensed firearm with ammunition was found from one of the suspects. The owner of the shop also came and the suspects were transported to Ekuvukeni SAPS.

“A case of business burglary was opened for investigation at Ekuvukeni SAPS. A total of four suspects aged between 16 and 21 are expected to appear today at the Ekuvukeni Magistrates’ Court. The suspects will be profiled to check if they are linked to other burglary and robbery cases committed at Ekuvukeni and surrounding areas.”

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the police officer for being brave and the arrest of the armed burglary suspects.

“We want police officers of his calibre in the fight against crime,” he said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

