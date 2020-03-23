Eastern Cape woman, 85, found shot dead in her sleep

An 85-year-old woman was found murdered in her rondavel in Vininda Village, Dutywa, in the Eastern Cape on Saturday morning.

According to provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana, a preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was asleep alone in her hut on Friday when she was shot in the upper body.

Her body was found the following morning by relatives who live in the same yard.

“The motive behind the murder has not yet been established. However, the provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga has ordered the immediate arrest of those responsible for this act of criminality,” Kinana said.

“The perpetrators of this heinous crime do not deserve to live among the people. They must face justice for their actions and ultimately be sent to prison,” Ntshinga said.

The 2018/2019 National Crime Statistics report shows that murder cases are at their highest level in four years.

There were 21,022 cases of murder, which represent a 3.4% increase over the number from 2017/2018.

In Dutywa, police-reported 73 murders, a reduction of six from the previous reporting period.

Police said no arrests had been made and the murder investigation was continuing.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that will lead to the arrest of the suspect/s to contact them on 047 489 1333 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. They say the information will be treated confidentially.

