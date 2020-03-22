Sixth suspect arrested for drowning, burning body of grandmother accused of witchcraft

A sixth suspect has been arrested for the brutal murder of an elderly woman who was accused of witchcraft in Sterkspruit in the Eastern Cape.

“The number of suspects involved in the gruesome murder of the 83-year-old grandmother has increased to six after police detectives arrested one more suspect in Mpumalanga on Human Rights Day,” spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said in a statement on Saturday.

The suspect’s arrest follows five other arrests in various parts of the Eastern and Western Cape after the woman was killed at her home at Majuba village on 15 March.

The woman was attacked by a mob that stormed onto her property and drowned her by shoving her head in a water-filled drum. They also torched her rondavel. Her body was found the next day.

The provincial commission together with the women’s caucus and local government leaders in Sterkspruit visited the family of the elderly woman on Saturday to reassure them that police were committed to finding all the suspects involved in the act of criminality.

“Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga handed over groceries and other household items, as the house of the 83-year-old was burnt down into ashes with everything that was inside,” Kinana explained.

The suspects are facing charges ranging from arson, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, attempted murder and murder.

Five suspects appeared before court last week and are due back in court for a formal bail application on Thursday.

The sixth man is expected to appear in the Sterkspruit Regional Court on Monday.

Police expect to make more arrests as the investigations continue.

