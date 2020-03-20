Crime 20.3.2020 02:28 pm

DA calls for specialised safety unit after farm murder in Limpopo

Citizen reporter
Alwyn van Zyl, 79, and his wife Pauline, 66, were allegedly attacked by five suspects on their farm home at the 'Pad se Loop' between Modimolle and Mookgopong.

Alwyn van Zyl, 79, and his wife Pauline, 66, were allegedly attacked by five suspects on their farm home at the ‘Pad se Loop’ between Modimolle and Mookgopong.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for specialised safety units in the South African Police Service (SAPS) following an attack on a farm in Modimolle-Mookgophong Municipality region in Limpopo which saw one person murdered.

DA spokesperson on agriculture Jacques Smalle said in a statement on Friday: “This brutal murder was committed during a time when the elderly are more vulnerable due to the imposed self-distancing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The phasing out of commandos left our rural communities exposed to crime which is why the DA is continuously calling for specialised rural safety units in the SAPS,” said Smalle.

According to Smalle, the victims, Alwyn van Zyl, 79, and his wife Pauline, 66, were attacked by five suspects on their farm home at the ‘Pad se Loop’ between Modimolle and Mookgopong.

“The Democratic Alliance (DA) would like to express our condolences to the family and friends of Oom Alwyn van Zyl who lost his life during a brutal farm attack in the early morning hours in the Modimolle-Mookgophong Municipality,” he said.

Smalle said the 79-year-old succumbed to his injuries following the attack while his wife survived the attack.

He said the suspects were on a foot run after making way with some household goods and thanked farmers who were helping in finding the suspects.

“The DA would like to thank the farmers from the area who are currently assisting with the apprehension of the perpetrators.

“Now is a time to stand together and to provide support to community members, specifically the elderly who are vulnerable and exposed to crime,” Smalle concluded.

(Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa)

