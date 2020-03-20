Crime 20.3.2020 12:42 pm

19-year-old arrested for allegedly kidnapping, raping and murdering 15-month-old baby

Police say the suspect is due back in court on Wednesday, 25 March for a formal bail application.

Police in the North West arrested a 19-year-old on 12 March for allegedly kidnapping, raping and murdering a 15-month-old baby.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said the 19-year-old, Pitso Motsanana, appeared in the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court on 13 March for the alleged kidnapping, rape and murder of 15-month-old Mpho Kgoroyadira.

Motsanana was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on Wednesday, 25 March for a formal bail application, Myburgh said.

“According to information available at this stage, Mpho was allegedly kidnapped on Saturday, 1 February 2020 at about 8pm while sleeping with her 22-year-old mother in Extension 12, Jouberton outside Klerksdorp. It is alleged that when Mpho’s mother woke up, she realised that there was an intruder inside the house. The intruder allegedly grabbed Mpho and fled the scene on foot. Mpho’s body was ultimately discovered in an open field, hidden underneath a rock in Extension 12, Jouberton, on Friday, 14 February 2020,” Myburgh said.

The North West police commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena condemned the incident and applauded the investigating officer for working tirelessly to ascertain that the perpetrator is arrested and face the full might of the law. He also thanked the community for their support and providing information that led to the arrest of the accused.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

