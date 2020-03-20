Three suspected to be involved in farm attack near Modimolle arrested

Three suspects aged between 26 and 34 have been arrested by the police in Naboomspruit near Modimolle following a farm attack in the early hours of Friday morning.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said it was alleged that the suspects broke into a farm-house in the area and assaulted and killed a 79-year-old man and severely injured a 66-year-old woman “before they stole a number of valuable items, including cellphones, and fled the scene”.

“The police were activated and they swiftly responded and started with their initial investigations and a manhunt until the three suspects were cornered and arrested. One firearm was confiscated during the arrest,” Ngoepe said.

He said the suspects are expected to appear before the Naboomspruit Magistrate’s Court soon and that police investigations were ongoing.

Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba commended the police for their “prompt” reaction which resulted in the arrest of the three suspects.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the province has condemned the “brutal farm murder”.

The party expressed its condolences to the family and friends of “Oom Alwyn van Zyl”, who was killed during the “brutal farm attack”.

“This brutal murder was committed during a time when the elderly are more vulnerable due to the imposed self-distancing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The phasing out of commandos left our rural communities exposed to crime which is why the DA is continuously calling for specialised rural safety units in the SAPS,” said the party’s Jacques Smalle.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

