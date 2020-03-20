Crime 20.3.2020 12:01 pm

Three suspected to be involved in farm attack near Modimolle arrested

Citizen reporter
Three suspected to be involved in farm attack near Modimolle arrested

Image: iStock.

Police say a 79-year-old man was killed during the attack while a 66-year-old woman was left severely injured.

Three suspects aged between 26 and 34 have been arrested by the police in Naboomspruit near Modimolle following a farm attack in the early hours of Friday morning.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said it was alleged that the suspects broke into a farm-house in the area and assaulted and killed a 79-year-old man and severely injured a 66-year-old woman “before they stole a number of valuable items, including cellphones, and fled the scene”.

“The police were activated and they swiftly responded and started with their initial investigations and a manhunt until the three suspects were cornered and arrested. One firearm was confiscated during the arrest,” Ngoepe said.

He said the suspects are expected to appear before the Naboomspruit Magistrate’s Court soon and that police investigations were ongoing.

Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba commended the police for their “prompt” reaction which resulted in the arrest of the three suspects.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the province has condemned the “brutal farm murder”.

The party expressed its condolences to the family and friends of “Oom Alwyn van Zyl”, who was killed during the “brutal farm attack”.

“This brutal murder was committed during a time when the elderly are more vulnerable due to the imposed self-distancing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The phasing out of commandos left our rural communities exposed to crime which is why the DA is continuously calling for specialised rural safety units in the SAPS,” said the party’s Jacques Smalle.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Man, 43, arrested for allegedly raping five minors 24.2.2020
Uncle, 26, arrested for alleged rape of four-year-old niece 23.2.2020
Limpopo nurse arrested after allegedly posing as lawyer, defrauding patient 22.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Total Covid-19 infections now at 202 – new individuals may have infected a whole church

Personal Finance If you’ve just lost plenty on the JSE, here’s why you should not panic

Covid-19 No, helicopters won’t be spraying anti-coronavirus chemicals on you today

Covid-19 Young people warned they are not ‘invincible’ against coronavirus

Covid-19 This is how much a Covid-19 test costs in SA and how it works


today in print

Read Today's edition