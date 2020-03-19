Crime 19.3.2020 09:43 am

Uncle, 37, sentenced to life for raping his nine-year-old niece

Citizen reporter
Image: iStock

Police say the accused had asked the nine-year-old to accompany him to a tuck shop and along the way dragged her into a bush and raped her.

A 37-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal was sentenced on 17 March to life imprisonment for raping his nine-year-old niece by the Inkanyezi Regional Court.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said: “It is alleged that on 17 December 2018 a nine-year-old girl was bathing at a water tap at Ngudwini with other children when she was called by her uncle who sent her to the local tuck shop. Before they could reach the shop the victim was dragged into the nearby bushes where she was raped.”

Gwala said a case of rape was then opened at Sundumbili SAPS and the docket was transferred to KwaDukuza Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation.

“The accused made several court appearances until his sentence.”

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the sentence handed to the accused.

“This sentence will send a clear message that we will do everything within our control to remove sexual predators from our communities,” he said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

