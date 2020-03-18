Crime 18.3.2020 11:43 am

KZN police intercept suspected rhino poachers

Citizen reporter
Rhino horns. Photo: SAPS

Police says they recovered an unlicensed 303 rifle with ten rounds of ammunition, three knives and rope from a vehicle believed to belong to the suspected rhino poachers.

The police in KwaZulu-Natal have said that on Wednesday morning suspected rhino poachers were intercepted in the north of the province.

Provincial police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala said: “In the early hours of this morning at 4.30am, KwaMsane police were conducting crime prevention duties when they observed a vehicle on the N2 freeway. When the suspects spotted the police they abandoned their vehicle and fled the scene on foot into nearby bushes. Police officers searched the vehicle and recovered an unlicensed 303 rifle with ten rounds of ammunition, three knives and rope.

“It is suspected that that vehicle belongs to rhino poachers and investigations are in progress to trace the occupants of the vehicle.”

Meanwhile, in the early hours of Wednesday morning, the KwaMsana Task Team Unit arrested four suspects for looting.

“This morning at 2.35am, the KwaMsane Task Team Unit recovered bags of rice and a Jojo tank that were stolen from a truck along the N2 freeway at Mfekayi in KwaMsane.

“It is alleged that the Mfekayi community held a gathering along the road when they stopped a truck that was carrying the rice and tank. The goods were then stolen from the truck. Police received a report of the theft and immediately conducted an investigation. Police apprehended four suspects aged between 25 and 45 and they were charged with possession of stolen property. The goods were found at the suspect’s residence.

“All four suspects are detained at the KwaMsane station for further investigation and more arrests are imminent. They will appear in court soon,” Gwala said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

