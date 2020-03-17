Crime 17.3.2020 03:59 pm

Mother allegedly suffocates baby, takes police to crime scene

News24 Wire
Mother allegedly suffocates baby, takes police to crime scene

Photo for illustration: iStock

The mother appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a murder charge.

A KwaZulu-Natal mother who allegedly suffocated her baby took police to the crime scene at her home in KwaDabeka, Durban, according to police.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the 23-year-old mother went to the KwaDabeka police station on 13 March at around 7.30pm “crying and informed police that she had killed her three-month-old baby girl by suffocating her with a blanket”.

“The police, together with the woman, proceeded to the woman’s place of residence at Sub 5 in KwaDabeka and found the body wrapped in a blanket and a dummy on her mouth.”

The mother appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a murder charge.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula denounced the mother’s actions.

“It’s very sad that the young baby lost her life at the hands of the person she trusted the most in the world. The innocent soul did not deserve to die in such a manner and we hope justice will be served,” said Jula.

The woman is expected back in the dock on 23 March.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Violence rocks ANC meetings in Mpumalanga, two party members killed 17.3.2020
Cape Town traffic officer gunned down with own pistol 17.3.2020
Manhunt launched after three men stoned, burnt to death in Limpopo 17.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

World China reports just one new domestic virus case, but 20 more imported

World How soon will the world have a drug to combat coronavirus?

Business News Business calls for money to be redirected from SAA and other SOEs to fight Covid-19

Investigation How the Lottery funded an R8.5 million Facebook page

Business Covid-19 crash: R2.3 trillion already wiped out on SA stock market


today in print

Read Today's edition