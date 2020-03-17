Crime 17.3.2020 10:35 am

Mpumalanga police officer shot dead on his way to work

CNS reporter
Photograph for illustrative purposes. Photo: File

A member of a specialist unit of the SAPS in Mpumalanga was shot dead in an apparent ambush on his way to work on Tuesday morning, reports Lowvelder.

The crime scene, on the R37 to Lydenburg, has been cordoned off, and SAPS forensic services are conducting a thorough investigation of the scene.

The road has been closed indefinitely and motorists are advised to take an alternative route. Traffic is being turned around on the R37 just after the N4 off-ramp.

The victim’s name has not been released yet, but an official statement from the police is expected later on Tuesday.

