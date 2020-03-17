Man arrested for allegedly suffocating, burning KZN woman in front of daughter

A man has been taken into custody for the murder of a KwaZulu-Natal woman who was suffocated with clothing and burnt as her daughter looked on.

On Saturday night, 40-year-old Delisile Ngongoma was alleged accosted by two people who entered her house in Jolivet.

According to provincial police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, Highflats detectives embarked on an operation on Saturday night searching for the perpetrators.

“The team proceeded to Jolivet where a 32-year-old suspect was arrested for murder. He appeared in the Phungashe Periodical Court on Monday.

Gwala said the perpetrators allegedly suffocated Ngongoma with clothing, demanding money, after which they fled the scene.

“The deceased’s daughter, who witnessed the incident, immediately alerted neighbours. The lifeless body of the victim was found partially burnt on the upper body.

“A case of murder was opened at the Highflats [police station] for further investigation. The search is still ongoing regarding the remaining suspect.”

KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the team for the speedy arrest.

