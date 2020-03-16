Crime 16.3.2020 04:02 pm

Man charged with stabbing pregnant ex-wife to death

News24 Wire
Man charged with stabbing pregnant ex-wife to death

Image: iStock.

Officers had to take him away from the scene after female community members tried to harm him, police said at the time.

A 43-year-old man has been charged at the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court, Cape Town, on Monday for the murder of his pregnant ex-wife.

The case of Mandla Benson Luthuli was postponed to 24 March for a bail application.

Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila told News24 the State would oppose bail.

Benson was arrested on 9 March, mere minutes after he allegedly stabbed his 40-year-old ex-wife to death.

Police officers gave chase and caught him and arrested him after he fled the scene on foot.

Officers had to take him away from the scene after female community members tried to harm him, police said at the time.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
17-year-old girl stabbed to death after leaving Cape Town church service 16.3.2020
Chris Hani murderer Janusz Walus denied parole again 16.3.2020
Murdered Cape Town boy to be laid to rest in Eastern Cape 14.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Investigation How the Lottery funded an R8.5 million Facebook page

Business Covid-19 crash: R2.3 trillion already wiped out on SA stock market

Education School closures from Wednesday due to Covid-19: Everything you need to know

Government ‘This too shall pass,’ writes Ramaphosa in wake of declaring Covid-19 state of disaster

Education Covid-19: Wits and University of Johannesburg cancel all contact classes


today in print

Read Today's edition