17-year-old girl stabbed to death after leaving Cape Town church service

It is alleged that the perpetrators had broken into a house near the Westridge church, which the teenager had attended.

A 17-year-old girl was found stabbed to death in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town over the weekend, police said on Monday.

The teenager succumbed to stab wounds to the chest on Sunday morning, provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said in a statement.

According to IOL, it is alleged that the perpetrators had broken into a house near the Westridge church, which the teenager had attended.

She was stabbed while leaving the church and it was believed her father found her body.

When News24 contacted the church on Monday morning, they declined to comment on the matter but said they did not know what transpired.

No arrests have been made and police were still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

