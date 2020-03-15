Crime 15.3.2020 08:50 pm

Ekurhuleni metro cops bust man ‘rushing to work’ at 182km/h

News24 Wire
Picture: iStock

Ekurhuleni metro police have arrested a 24-year-old man for driving at over 180km/h on the N3 highway, a spokesperson said on Sunday.

The driver was among five who were arrested on Saturday and Sunday in the Alberton, Bedfordview and Germiston areas, Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said.

“Yesterday (Saturday) at 07:30 in the Bedfordview area, on the N3 freeway direction north between Gillooly’s interchange and Linksfield offramp, the Speed Enforcement Unit Officers arrested a 24-year old Toyota sedan driver, citing that he was rushing to work, for clocking 182 instead of 120km/h.”

Mokheseng said a 31-year old was also stopped at 08:10 in a white Audi A5 going at 163km/h.

“Both drivers were taken to Bedfordview police station.”

Later that morning at 10:20 in Alberton, a 33-year old driver in a silver Toyota Corolla, who claimed that he was rushing home, was caught clocking 176km/h on the N12 freeway heading east between the Reading interchange and the Voortrekker offramp.

“He was escorted to Alberton police station,” said Mokheseng.

He said two more speedsters were nabbed on Sunday in the Germiston area, on the N3 freeway heading south between Geldenhuys interchange and the Rand Airport offramp.

Both had clocked 169km/h.

They were taken to the Germiston police station.

All five of them are expected to appear in the Germiston and Palmridge Magistrate’s Courts soon.

