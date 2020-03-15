Six arrested at OR Tambo this month for smuggling drugs worth millions

On Friday, a passenger travelling from Dubai to Namibia was intercepted, and cocaine worth R1.2 million was found in his luggage, according to South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili.

“This arrest brings total seven people arrested at the airport in the past four weeks and the seizure of drugs worth more than R4 million in separate incidents,” Muridili said.

“The seven people were caught with the drugs in their luggage or wrapped around the body or in some instances the scanners at the airport detected foreign objects in their stomachs and they were found to have swallowed the drugs.”

She added the arrests were testament to efforts aimed at stopping drug smuggling at the national key point.

The accused have appeared in court and remain in custody until their cases are finalised, Muridili said.

“The ORTIA Narcotics Detectives team continue to successfully oppose bail in court and all accused will be in detention until the conclusion of their cases.”

Muridili said the investigators continue to establish water-tight cases against the accused.

Recently, a 26-year-old Brazilian, Davane Da Silva Nascimento, was sentenced to four years imprisonment for dealing in drugs after being arrested in 2018, while a 58-year-old American, Mendoza Conrado Sanchez, was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment with an option of a R50 000 fine.

A 74-year-old Swedish national, Godin Gudrin Viola, was also sentenced to 10 years in prison suspended for five years after being arrested in June 2019.

