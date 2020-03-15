Crime 15.3.2020 08:54 am

Police hunt for two gunmen after woman shot dead in car in Joburg

News24 Wire
Image: iStock.

Gauteng police are on the hunt for two men after a 56-year-old woman was shot dead in Bruma on Saturday.

In a statement, Captain Mavela Masondo said that the woman and a male driver had been travelling in a silver Toyota Prado on South Boulevard Road in Johannesburg when they were passed by a white Toyota Corolla which suddenly stopped and blocked the road for them.

Two armed men jumped out of their car and approached the woman who was sitting in the passenger seat and demanded her handbag, Masondo said.

The woman refused to hand over her handbag and the men shot her in the upper body.

She was certified dead at the scene.

Masondo said it was believed that the men had followed the victims from a nearby mall.

“The suspects took the handbag containing an undisclosed amount of cash, as well as personal documents,” he said.

Police called on members of the public who have any information that can help in arresting the suspects to call the nearest police station or the Crime Stop line on 08600 10111.

