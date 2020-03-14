Newborn baby found abandoned in Fairland

A newborn baby girl has been found in a bush in Fairland, Johannesburg.

ER24 paramedics were alerted after a member of the public found the baby in a bush, before taking her to the local police station. The circumstances surrounding the incident are not known to the paramedics, who found the infant wrapped in a towel.

They accessed her for any injuries, before taking her to a hospital.

Police Captain Mavela Masondo said the doctor had told them that the baby was unharmed.

“We are currently arranging to have the child taken to a place of safety,” Masondo said.

He added that no arrests had been made and that and a case of child abandonment had been opened.

