Son of alleged KZN drug kingpin gunned down outside home

The son of suspected drug kingpin Yaganathan Pillay, aka Teddy Mafia, was killed after he was shot during an alleged drive-by shooting outside his home in Shallcross on Thursday night.

38-year-old Devendren Lionel Pillay was believed to have been standing with a group of people on the pavement outside his home when a vehicle allegedly drove passed them while firing a hail of bullets at the group, reports Rising Sun Chatsworth.

Pillay, as well as one of the people standing in the group, believed to be Claudene Rampersad, was fatally wounded.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele confirmed that charges of murder were being investigated at the Chatsworth police station.

“Two people succumbed to their injuries at local hospitals following a drive-by shooting in Shallcross.

“It is alleged that on Thursday, at about 9pm, a group of people were standing along the pavement on Alpine Drive, in Shallcross, when a vehicle drove past them. The occupants began firing at the people, injuring a female and a male. Both victims, aged 35 and 38, were transported via private vehicles to two hospitals,” she confirmed.

