Another convicted k-word offender has gone on the run to avoid prison – report

Times Select has reported that the woman sentenced to six months in jail for calling an Independent Police investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigator the k-word four years ago has gone into hiding.
The 40-year-old reportedly fears going to the notorious Johannesburg Correctional Centre, popularly known as Sun City, and still maintains her innocence. She was meant to start serving her sentence, which was handed down last month, but reportedly believes she might not survive the incarceration.
Marie Basson was described in the report as being in disguise as well as “pale and gaunt” after dropping to 50kg from 100kg due to stress. She was found guilty in February of calling Nomsa Masuku a “fat k****r bitch” in 2016 at a shopping centre in Kempton Park.
The department of correctional services was quoted as saying they did not know where Basson is and would need to wait for a warrant of arrest to be issued for Basson to bring her in.
Last year, another convicted racist, Vicki Momberg, also tried to elude authorities after a warrant for her arrest was issued when she failed in her bid to appeal a crimen injuria conviction and two-year jail sentence.
She eventually handed herself over to police but then benefited from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of remissions of sentence for offenders in certain categories.
Momberg was found guilty on four counts of crimen injuria in 2018 for calling a black police officer the k-word 48 times when he came to her aid following a smash-and-grab incident.
She was sentenced to three years in prison, of which one was suspended, following her racist tirade in 2016.
