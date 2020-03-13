Crime 13.3.2020 09:29 am

Millions siphoned from National Health Laboratory Services, say Hawks

News24 Wire
Image: iStock.

The four people appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on charges of fraud and theft involving R113 million.

Fraud and theft to the tune of millions from the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS) in Gauteng have been uncovered in a Hawks investigation in which four people have been arrested.

According to Colonel Katlego Mogale, the four people appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on charges of fraud and theft involving R113 million.

The four allegedly used fraudulent cession agreements on behalf of the NHLS to commit the crimes, Mogale said.

They also allegedly flaunted supply chain management processes in awarding a R25 million tender to an internet and surveillance company.

Graham Motsepe, 42, one of the accused, was the former supply chain manager and wrote a letter which was allegedly unlawfully submitted to the company as confirmation that the tender had been awarded to it.

The former legal manager allegedly helped to draft the letter and it is further alleged that 44-year-old Pierre Petersen used it to defraud unsuspecting victims out of R76 million.

The legal manager was only identified by the surname Mthenjana and the Hawks were unable to provide News24 with a first name.

“The [three] submitted fraudulent cession agreements on behalf of their employer, the National Health Laboratory Services, to other victims as well,” Mogale said.

Motsepe and Mthenjana were granted bail of R20,000 each. Mthunzi Mthimkhulu was denied bail.

Petersen was also denied bail and is in custody for another matter, Mogale said.

They are scheduled to appear in court again next week.

