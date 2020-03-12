EC man allegedly heard in horrific audio raping woman denied bail

An Eastern Cape man, who allegedly raped a 21-year-old woman while she recorded an audio clip of the ordeal, has been denied bail.

Siyanda Madubula, 25, appeared in the Maclear District Court on Wednesday facing a charge of rape. He was arrested after he allegedly raped the student, who had been waiting at her boyfriend’s house. The boyfriend was out at the time.

Madubula is believed to be the best friend of the woman’s boyfriend.

The audio clip of the horrific ordeal surfaced on social media on Tuesday.

In the 10-part audio recording, shared on Twitter, the woman can be heard begging a man, believed to be Madubula, not to rape her.

The police have confirmed the audio recording is authentic and forms part of their investigation.

The viral clip saw the hashtag #JusticeForYamkela trending on Twitter, with people sharing their shock about the ordeal.

It appears that Madubula had walked into the room where the 21-year-old woman was waiting for her boyfriend to return.

In the audio, she can be heard asking the man why he was walking around “not dressed”. She is also heard asking where her boyfriend was, as the two friends had gone out together.

The man replies that the boyfriend is “passed out”. He then pleads with the woman to sleep with him.

However, she dismisses his advances, saying he isn’t showing respect towards her and her boyfriend, whom she calls Lunga in the clip.

“You are scaring me. My boyfriend knows my story. I’ve been raped twice before and now this. You are opening old wounds,” she can be heard saying in the explicit clip.

After multiple attempts to convince her, he allegedly ends up forcing himself on her.

Police spokesperson Khaya Tonjeni said Madubula’s case was postponed to 6 May for further investigation, although bail had been denied. He remains in custody at Ugie police station.

The court is yet to obtain the lab results and an outcome from the cybercrime unit, added Tonjeni.

According to IOL, the victim’s sister said the woman had made the recording to prove to her boyfriend that she was not cheating.

The sister also told the publication that Madubula and the victim’s boyfriend had been out drinking together.

