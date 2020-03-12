Crime 12.3.2020 10:38 am

Four suspects arrested for possession of drugs worth 85K

Citizen reporter
Police found two plastic bags containing 70 units of tik, 150 units of heroin and 100 mandrax tablets worth R15,000.

Police have arrested four suspects for drug dealing in Grassy Park, Cape Town.

Police had received information about a white Volkswagen Caddy, which was reportedly transporting drugs in the area.

The officers on Wednesday spotted the vehicle in Plantation Road, Grassy Park.

Upon seeing the marked police vehicle, the driver of the Caddy sped off. A high-speed chase ensued until the suspects were caught.

Police found two plastic bags containing 70 units of tik, 150 units of heroin and 100 mandrax tablets worth R15 000.

Three suspects – aged 21, 29 and 37 – were arrested.

In a separate incident, a 39-year-old male was arrested when a white Opel Corsa LDV was pulled over on Wednesday night.

The vehicle was searched and police found a bag containing 700 mandrax tablets, tik, 195 heroin straws and eight grams of heroin with an estimated street value of R70,000.

All suspects will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on charges of dealing in drugs once charged.

