Crime 11.3.2020 02:51 pm

Hero cop Delene Grobler-Koonin casts a larger-than-life shadow

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni and Amanda Watson
Detective Warrant Officer Delene Grobler-Koonin is laid to rest at the Westpark cemetery in Johannesburg, 11 March 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark  

Her true impact was made in the lives of hundreds of sexual offence victims for whom she ensured justice during her career.

Detective Warrant officer Delene Grobler-Koonin died doing what she was passionate about, in the frontlines of the war against South Africa’s most dangerous criminals. Such was the resounding message at her state funeral at Westpark Ceremony on Wednesday morning. It is two months after her 44th birthday and a year after her promotion from sergeant and joining the elite crime-busting agency the Hawks, but according to those who attended the official ceremony, Grobler-Koonin’s legacy was built on her decades-long dedication to helping women and children and getting dangerous criminals off the streets. She died as a member of the Hawks...
