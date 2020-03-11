Manhunt launched after soccer coach fatally stabbed

On Monday, the community of Duduza woke up to the news of the death of Bafana Kunene, a local soccer coach. He was found dead on Chunky Street, Masechaba Section.

He was found fatally wounded by a passerby who informed the police, reports African Reporter.

Duduza police spokesperson Sgt Harry Manaka police confirmed that Kunene, better known in football circles as Ndlela, had died at the scene.

“The motive of the killing is unknown, and no arrest has been made at this stage. The investigations are continuing.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have information on the circumstances surrounding the incident to come forward, or anonymously contact the Duduza Saps on 071 675 7027 or the Saps Crime Stop on 0800 10111,” he said.

