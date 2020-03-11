Crime 11.3.2020 01:03 pm

Cape Town man wanted for rape hands himself in as police net closes

News24 Wire
Cape Town man wanted for rape hands himself in as police net closes

Image: iStock.

He was accused of committing his crimes in the Cape Town suburbs of Steenberg and Grassy Park.

A man who was wanted in Cape Town for rape, has been arrested following a police appeal for help to track him down.

Jonathan Arends handed himself in and is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court later on Wednesday.

“There are three charges of rape against him,” a spokesperson for the Wynberg Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit told News24.

A warrant of arrest had been issued for the 64-year-old man.

“His whereabouts were unknown and that’s why a warrant was issued,” said the FCS spokesperson.

Arends is accused of committing his crimes in the Cape Town suburbs of Steenberg and Grassy Park.

The 2018/2019 National Crime Statistics report showed a 4.6% increase in sexual assault crimes from the previous year.

There were 52 420 cases reported, up from 50 108.

In the Western Cape, there were 7 043 cases, a marginal decrease of 32 cases from the previous year.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Fallen tennis star Bob Hewitt’s parole review date set 12.3.2020
Herzlia closes its schools, awaits outcome of parent’s Covid-19 test 12.3.2020
EC man allegedly heard in horrific audio raping woman denied bail 12.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business PIC inquiry exposes Iqbal Survé’s ‘false claims’, says DA, while calling for prosecution

Health Government says it’s talking to ZCC about whether big Easter pilgrimage will happen despite Covid-19

Health How SA bungled Spanish flu in 1918 and 300,000 died. Are we repeating history?

State Capture Mbalula ‘learns with surprise’ of being implicated at Zondo commission

World Trump suspends travel from Europe to US in coronavirus crisis


today in print

Read Today's edition