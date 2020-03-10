Crime 10.3.2020 09:53 pm

Cele wants clampdown on illegal booze after Khayelitsha mass shooting

News24 Wire
Cele wants clampdown on illegal booze after Khayelitsha mass shooting

Police Minister Bheki Cele speaks at a media briefing together with National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole, 14 January 2020, at the Linden Police Station. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Sunday’s tragedy in which seven people were killed also left seven people injured, including a 6-year-old.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has blamed illegal bars and liquor shops for causing violent crimes.

This emerged during a visit to Khayelitsha’s Site B on Tuesday after seven people were killed in a mass shooting at a house understood to be selling liquor without a licence.

Sunday’s tragedy also left seven people injured, including a 6-year-old.

Cele condemned the “heinous crime”, which occurred during the Western Cape’s Operation Lockdown, an intervention to stabilise crime in the province. He said illegal bars and alcohol shops should shut down because they are often the common denominator in crime and murder.

Operation Lockdown allowed police to seize guns and drugs.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with Sunday’s shooting, and Cele expected more arrests.

“Minister Cele has subsequently urged the multi-disciplinary investigating team to work around the clock and ensure that all suspects are apprehended given the preliminary evidence suggesting that there was more than one suspect,” acting national SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said.

Meanwhile, police management did not appear before the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs in parliament on Tuesday as expected, where Cape Town’s refugee sit-in was discussed.

The reason given was that they had to attend the Khayelitsha shooting site.

The City of Cape Town is seeking clarity on whether the police should be more involved in the refugee situation after being told by officers that they are not sure they can arrest the group.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
One arrested in connection with Khayelitsha mass shooting 9.3.2020
Civil society groups slam Cele for wanting to disarm legal gun owners 7.3.2020
Unarm your bodyguards and see if you feel safe, FF+ leader tells Cele 4.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts High court sets aside Mkhwebane’s report into CR17 donation

Business News Rhodes wins contract to export pears to Walmart US

Investigation Bosasa paid a further R5.5m to Supra Mahumapelo’s friend, again for ‘nothing’

Health Lives shattered by South Africa’s forced sterilisations

Politics I’ll see you in court over Tshwane, Maile tells DA


today in print

Read Today's edition