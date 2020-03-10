Gauteng police launch manhunt for gunmen who shot three people dead in Benoni

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for gunmen who killed three men in Actonville, Benoni, on Monday evening.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said it was believed that the incident happened at around 5.45pm when the three victims were in a black Audi A4 which the gunmen – travelling in a BMW X5 – were following.

Masondo said the gunmen suddenly opened fire and sped off.

“The three victims were certified dead at the scene. The motive for killings is not known at this stage,” he said.

Police have appealed for further information.

The 2018/2019 National Crime Statistics report shows that murder cases are at their highest level in four years. There were 21 022 cases of murder, which represents a 3.4% increase over the number from 2017/2018. In Benoni, police recorded 46 murder cases, one more than the previous year.

Members of the public who are able to assist can contact their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.