Bomb threat suspect to make court appearance

Bomb threat suspect to make court appearance

The suspect was arrested on Sunday 8 March, following a year-long investigation conducted by the Gauteng Serious Organised Crime Investigation.

A 47-year-old man is set to appear at the Alexandra Regional Court following his arrest for allegedly making bomb threats.

The suspect was a former employee of a consulting firm.

Two companies reportedly suffered revenue loss and necessitated evacuations after the accused allegedly threatened them with three bomb scares in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

A financial company from the same building was also affected.

Various items were recovered as evidence for the investigation.

