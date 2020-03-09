Northern Cape cops arrest four on drug-related charges, tik and CAT seized

Northern Cape police have arrested four people, aged 20 to 38, for dealing in drugs worth tens of thousands of rand.

The Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit arrested two of the people, men aged 23 and 38, on Friday for allegedly distributing and selling drugs, said police spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi.

Mnisi said a search of the house of one of the people led to the seizure of crystal methamphetamine (tik) and CAT with an estimated street value of R32,800, as well as an undisclosed amount of cash.

Meanwhile, two others, aged 20 and 26, were arrested on the same day after they were allegedly caught with crystal methamphetamine worth about R24 000. Cellphones, two electronic scales and an undisclosed amount of cash were also confiscated at the time of the arrest.

The four people are expected to appear in the Kimberley and Groblershoop Magistrate’s Courts later on Monday.

