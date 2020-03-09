Crime 9.3.2020 08:04 am

Seven in court as police crack down on Paarl taxi violence

News24 Wire
Seven in court as police crack down on Paarl taxi violence

Archive photo: Nomfundo Xolo / GroundUp

Seven people will appear in the Paarl Magistrate’s Court on Monday after police seized firearms at a taxi rank in Mbwekweni as part of an operation to quell shootings in the taxi industry.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said officers attached to police in the Paarl suburb of Mbwekweni, the Public Order Police and Winelands cluster police had been investigating claims that some taxi drivers and guards kept firearms to shoot at rival taxi operators.

After information the investigators received on Friday, they arrested the seven on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition at a taxi rank in Wamkelekile, Mbwekweni.

They conducted searches at the taxi rank and found two 9mm firearms (one with a serial number and the other filed off), magazines and ammunition in one of the taxis.

Eight cellphones were also confiscated.

Two people were shot dead in a taxi in Paarl on February 25.

The Toyota Quantum had two occupants and was travelling on Pinzi Street at around 12:45 when unidentified people in a taxi shot at the vehicle, said Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana at the time.

Two men in their 30s were killed.

The week before that 41-year-old taxi owner Nkosiyabo Mhobo was shot dead in Mbwekweni, according to the Paarl Post.

It was also reported that three taxi drivers were killed in January, with taxi violence rife over the past few months.

The province’s transport MEC, Bonginkosi Madikizela, and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula have been engaged in talks to defuse the situation, which appears to centre around route rivalry.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Man to appear in court for allegedly stabbing pregnant ex-wife to death 9.3.2020
Cousins arrested for alleged links to family-run investment fraud syndicate 9.3.2020
We can’t afford cops who are thugs 9.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health State employee in hot water for allegedly spurring panic about coronavirus

Government Ramaphosa: We can’t wait another quarter century for gender equality

Health Third case of coronavirus confirmed in South Africa

World UPDATE: China quarantine hotel collapse kills 10

World Italy closes cinemas, theatres, museums nationwide in virus lockdown – govt


today in print

Read Today's edition