Two in court for murder of Athlone drag queen

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the 30-year-old was stabbed to death in Athlone on 3 March.

Two people aged 24 and 35 were arrested and are due to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of murder.

The Daily Voice and eNCA reported that Adnaan Davids was found murdered after being called outside by somebody after an altercation over a cellphone. Davids was gay and occasionally entertained as a drag queen. Davids was reportedly stabbed repeatedly with a pair of scissors.

In a separate case, two men aged 14 and 17 were arrested after a gay woman laid a charge of rape at a police station on 28 February.

A third person was arrested on 4 March.

She was reportedly lured to a house where she was rounded on and raped, according to the Daily Voice.

They are due to appear in court soon.

Gay rights group Triangle Project described Davids as a person who was always willing to help others – running errands and cleaning homes.

