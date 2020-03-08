Crime 8.3.2020 03:10 pm

Six people shot dead at Khayelitsha tavern, 6-year-old girl wounded in the ‘ambush’

News24 Wire
Six people shot dead at Khayelitsha tavern, 6-year-old girl wounded in the ‘ambush’

Image for illustration: iStock

It is alleged that a group of men stormed the house and started shooting randomly.

Western Cape detectives have launched a manhunt for a group of armed men who ambushed and killed six people at a tavern in Khayelitsha on Saturday.

Seven other people, including a 6-year-old girl, were injured during the shooting.

It is alleged that a group of men stormed the house and started shooting randomly.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said five people died on the scene, seven were injured and taken to hospital and one person died shortly after arrival in hospital.

“Provincial detectives are hard at work probing cases of murder and attempted murder. Police are urging anyone with information that could assist in expediting the investigation to contact the Crime Stop,” Potelwa said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Three nabbed for robbing Vodacom store in Khayelitsha 6.3.2020
Three men killed in Germiston shooting 6.3.2020
Parolee found with R9m worth of mandrax in the boot of his car 5.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

World UPDATE: China quarantine hotel collapse kills 10

Health Third case of coronavirus confirmed in South Africa

World Italy closes cinemas, theatres, museums nationwide in virus lockdown – govt

world soccer Judge in Asuncion orders Brazil football icon Ronaldinho held

Celebrities Pabi Moloi apologises to South Africans following her arrest


today in print

Read Today's edition