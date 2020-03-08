KZN man sentenced to life in prison for rape and robbery

A Kwazulu-Natal man has been sent to prison for the rest of his life for committing several rapes and robberies. According to provincial police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, Sifiso Nqubuko, 24, was given two life terms in the Estcourt Regional Court on Thursday, one each for rape and 15 years’ imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

“Nqubuko terrorised the Ematsheni community in 2017 and the victims could not identify him because he was unknown in the area until DNA analysis linked him to the crimes.

“In September 2017, a 25-year-old female was accosted by Nqubuko who took her to a cliff in the Obonjaneni reserve in the early hours of the morning. He further robbed her of her belongings. A case of rape was opened at Ematsheni police station,” Gwala said.

Another case was opened with the Ladysmith Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for investigation, following an incident in November 2017 when two males accosted a 17-year-old girl and assaulted her with an iron rod and repeatedly raped her in the Gudlucingo reserve. During the investigation, DNA analysis linked Nqubuko to the crimes, and he was subsequently arrested.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant Khombinkosi Jula said he was satisfied with the sentence handed to Nqubuko for his crimes.

“We are glad that he received a befitting sentence for his dreadful acts,” Jula added.

