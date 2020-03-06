Three nabbed for robbing Vodacom store in Khayelitsha

Three men have been arrested after being caught with cash and cellphones during a robbery at a Vodacom outlet in Harare, Khayelitsha.

The men entered the store on Tuesday and demanded cellphones and money from staff, police said.

The alarm was raised during the robbery and they were caught by law enforcement officers in the area.

“A case of business robbery is under investigation following an incident that occurred at a cellular telephone store,” said Western Cape police spokesperson Mihali Majikela.

The men will appear in court soon, Majikela said.

