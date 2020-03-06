Crime 6.3.2020 03:42 pm

Three men killed in Germiston shooting

News24 Wire
Three men killed in Germiston shooting

Photo: Stock image

According to the police, the three victims were travelling in a BMW when they were ambushed at a traffic light while returning from a meeting.

Three men were killed in a shooting in Germiston on the corner of Webber and Beacon roads in Lambton, Germiston, on Friday at about 8am.

According to the police, the three victims were travelling in a BMW when they were ambushed at a traffic light while returning from a meeting. Four men in a gold Nissan allegedly approached their car and opened fire.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said: “Upon closer inspection, [paramedics] found a man lying in the middle of the intersection, as well as two men still inside a vehicle, all with fatal injuries.

“Paramedics declared the men dead at the scene,” said Van Huyssteen.

“Police are investigating three cases of murder,” Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said.

Anyone who has further information about the incident can call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the My SAPS app.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Lesufi distraught following deaths of two more pupils in Gauteng 6.3.2020
Two Hawks members killed in shootout with CIT robbers 6.3.2020
Three children killed in Khayelitsha blaze 4.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health Government denies it can’t find anyone willing to fly to China to evacuate SA citizens

Crime How the criminalising of sex work saw 101 women being murdered last year

Health Basic advice from the WHO on how to protect yourself from Covid-19

Government Dealing with the elephant in the room that is Eskom

Politics The four big things Herman Mashaba says his new party will focus on


today in print

Read Today's edition