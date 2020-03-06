Crime 6.3.2020 02:00 pm

Murdered Hout Bay boy’s family plead with state to hand over his body

News24 Wire
Murdered Hout Bay boy's family plead with state to hand over his body

Image: iStock.

Sibusiso Dakuse’s aunt, Amelia, said on Friday that the family was eager to lay the boy to rest.

Family members of the Hout Bay child who was murdered, allegedly by a local basketball coach, say they are frustrated as the State has yet to release the boy’s body to them for burial.

The body of 12-year-old Sibusiso Dakuse was found among reeds a few kilometres from his mother’s home in Imizamo Yethu, Hout Bay, a week ago.

Sibusiso’s aunt, Amelia, told News24 on Friday that the family was eager to lay the boy to rest.

“The State, they are just stressing us a lot. They say they are still busy with the DNA testing and we are still waiting for a death certificate,” she said.

The family said Sibusiso would likely be buried in Fort Beaufort in the Eastern Cape next weekend.

Dakuse’s alleged killer, 23-year-old Marvin Minnaar, also from Imizamo Yethu, was arrested on the same day the boy was found.

Minnaar made his first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday when it was revealed that he had made a “full confession” to police.

