Boyfriend arrested after body of woman found in brick-covered hole

The 24-year-old woman’s body was found by police on Wednesday in a brick-making yard near Pola Park.

A man will appear in the Elliot Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape on Friday for the alleged murder of his girlfriend.

The 24-year-old woman’s body was found by police on Wednesday in a brick-making yard near Pola Park. Her remains were hidden in a hole and covered with bricks.

According to police spokesperson, Captain Khaya Tonjeni, the sister of the accused called the police on 29 February and told them her brother had “killed his girlfriend”.

“The police acted swiftly and took the male suspect, aged 30 years old, to a scene where he pointed out the body of the deceased. The victim’s body had visible bruises,” Tonjeni said.

“The suspect was arrested and charged with murder, and he will appear in the Elliot Magistrate’s Court on Friday.”

Elliot Eastern Cape provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga, strongly condemned the “senseless attack and killing of innocent women”.

Ntshinga commended the swift response resulting in an arrest.

