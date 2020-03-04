 
 
At Drakensberg school, smoking is more serious than a sex crime – parent

At Drakensberg school, smoking is more serious than a sex crime – parent

Members of the Drakensburg Boys Choir (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Cornel van Heerden)

A parent has questioned the school’s commitment to dealing with sexual assault among pupils, but the school says it’s being smeared unfairly.

A parent of a former pupil at the Drakensberg Boys Choir School has questioned the school’s code of conduct and willingness to deal with offences such as sexual misconduct among pupils, claiming the school has a history of downplaying it. These allegations come after a pupil’s father alleged the school failed to properly respond to claims his son was sexually abused by another learner at the school. The victim explained his 12-year-old son had called him to describe how an innocent movie night had ended in him waking up to a peer fondling him. The father said he could not...
