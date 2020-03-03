WATCH: DA registers criminal case against ‘reckless’ driver in Port Elizabeth

The Democratic Alliance (DA) announced they had opened a case of reckless and negligent driving against the driver of a white Polo, who was caught on video in the early hours of Monday morning, 2 March.

The 30-second video shows the driver spinning and operating the vehicle in a dangerous manner on Beach Road in Port Elizabeth.

DA’s NMB spokesperson for safety and security John Best said in a statement on Tuesday that he and DA Ward 2 Councillor, Renaldo Gouws, registered the case at the Humewood Police Station yesterday afternoon.

“The viral video, which has been circulating on social media since yesterday, shows the driver breaking numerous laws of the road, wheel-spinning, driving up the wrong side of the road and even losing control of the vehicle at one point,” said Best.

Best said the vehicle was a rental and they had informed the police regarding the matter.

“The rental company has agreed to give their full cooperation to the police, and we are expecting an arrest soon.

“Not only did the driver place his own life at risk while performing these foolish “stunts”, he also placed the lives of innocent bystanders at risk as well,” he said.

Best further said that DA was committed to ensuring the rule of law was upheld.

“The rules of the road are put in place to prevent accidents and protect lives. People who break them must be held to account and face the consequences of their actions,” he concluded.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.